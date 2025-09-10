New white paper urges government reform of shared ownership

The recommendations come after a report commissioned by specialist lender Pepper Money and backed by a former Bank of England economist and ex-chief secretary to the Treasury.

It calls for the establishment of an independent body to regularly publish industry data to equip policymakers and stakeholders with an evidence-based picture of the tenure’s success, and indicators of how it can be improved.

The household income threshold should be increased each year in line with average earnings growth, from the current £80,000 cap nationally, and £90,000 in London.

The current threshold hasn’t moved since October 2016, meaning it has fallen by 35% in real terms due to inflation, according to Pepper Money.