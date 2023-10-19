Newham Council approves 261-home phase of regeneration scheme

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Newham Council has given the green light to 261 more affordable homes at its Custom House regeneration scheme in east London.
The decision adds to 95 affordable homes that are already in construction, after they were approved in January 2023, bringing the number of approved homes to 356 at the site.
The £300m Custom House scheme is one of a swathe of major regeneration projects taking place around Stratford, Canning Town and the Royal Docks, partly prompted by the new Elizabeth Line, which had a stop in the area.
Following the approval this week, Newham Council is seeking to secure a main works contractor to deliver the next phase, which is anticipated to be submitted for reserved matters planning application next year.
The overall masterplan for the scheme has outline consent for 629 mixed-tenure homes along with facilities including a new health hub, nursery, bus stand and cycling links. A new high street will also be put in place around Freemasons Road.
The development was approved by a residents’ vote in December 2022.
Last month, Newham Council announced plans to buy up properties where tenants have been threatened with eviction because the landlord no longer wants to let the property as temporary accommodation.
In August, the Housing Ombudsman ordered the council to pay a resident £5,400 in compensation after it failed to fix damp and mould issues for more than three years.
The watchdog found severe maladministration in how the local authority dealt with the issues. In response, Newham Council apologised and said it accepted the ombudsman’s findings.
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