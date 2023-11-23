Newly formed 85,000-home landlord hit with credit rating downgrade

Sovereign Network Group has been downgraded by a leading rating agency over concerns that its sector-defying development plans and rising spending on current stock will “weaken” its credit metrics #UKhousing

SNG was bucking the trend in the sector by continuing with a “relatively large” new-homes development plan, S&P said.

“The downgrade of SNG reflects our projections that the group’s debt-funded development programme and steadily increasing investments in existing homes will weaken its credit metrics more than previously assumed,” S&P said.

S&P has revised the long-term issuer credit rating of the 85,000-home landlord, which formed last month through the merger of Sovereign and G15 landlord Network Homes , to A from A+. The group’s outlook is negative.

When the merger was announced earlier this year, the groups said they planned to build 25,000 over the next 10 years, nearly 4,000 more than previously planned.

Other major landlords have slashed their development plans amid the current tough economic conditions, including Southern Housing, which this summer said it was cutting starts to 250 a year.

S&P warned that as SNG was using debt to fund housebuilding while interest rates remained high, this would weaken its debt metrics.

“We calculate that 20% and 9% of Sovereign’s and Network’s respective debt was at variable rates as of March 31, 2023, and with higher underlying rates projected in fiscal 2024 and 2025, this will negatively affect SNG’s interest costs,” S&P said.

S&P also warned that the group’s margins would probably weaken because of a “significant increase” in spending on existing homes. Many landlords are having to spend more to tackle damp and mould issues and boost the energy efficiency of properties.