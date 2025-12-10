Newly merged housing association appoints chief information officer

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Newly merged landlord SettleParadigm has appointed Martin Medlycott as its new chief information officer.
The 30,000-home association, which formed in August through a tie-up between Settle and Paradigm Housing, announced that Mr Medlycott will head up the organisation’s technology, digital and data strategy.
Mr Medlycott has been brought in from Metropolitan Thames Valley, where he served as chief information officer and data protection officer. He was responsible for designing and delivering a major transformation programme at the association.
Mr Medlycott has held senior leadership roles at organisations such as Thomson Reuters, GroupM and Centrica. While at the former, he led on a large-scale digital change, technology strategy and operational modernisation.
Alongside his executive role, Mr Medlycott also serves as a non-executive director at Coin Street Community Builders, a social enterprise in London.
SettleParadigm is now the largest housing association operating in the Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire area.
Nicola Ewen, chief financial officer and deputy chief executive at SettleParadigm, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Martin to SettleParadigm and look forward to him contributing to the delivery of our merger business case and corporate strategy.
“His experience and specialisations will make him a great addition to our executive team in the months and years ahead.”
Mr Medlycott said: “I’m genuinely passionate about using technology to drive sustainable growth and measurable impact. My focus is always on elevating customer experience, developing high-performing teams and enabling innovation that delivers real value.
“The opportunity with SettleParadigm brings all of that together, especially with the transformation ahead following the merger and the exciting future growth ambitions. I’m looking forward to what we can build together.”
SettleParadigm is an interim trading name; the housing association said it expects to develop a new name, brand and corporate plan in 2026.
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