Newly merged housing association appoints chief information officer

Newly merged landlord SettleParadigm has appointed Martin Medlycott as its new chief information officer #UKhousing

Mr Medlycott has been brought in from Metropolitan Thames Valley, where he served as chief information officer and data protection officer. He was responsible for designing and delivering a major transformation programme at the association.

The 30,000-home association, which formed in August through a tie-up between Settle and Paradigm Housing, announced that Mr Medlycott will head up the organisation’s technology, digital and data strategy.

Mr Medlycott has held senior leadership roles at organisations such as Thomson Reuters, GroupM and Centrica. While at the former, he led on a large-scale digital change, technology strategy and operational modernisation.

Alongside his executive role, Mr Medlycott also serves as a non-executive director at Coin Street Community Builders, a social enterprise in London.

SettleParadigm is now the largest housing association operating in the Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire area.

Nicola Ewen, chief financial officer and deputy chief executive at SettleParadigm, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Martin to SettleParadigm and look forward to him contributing to the delivery of our merger business case and corporate strategy.