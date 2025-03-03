Newly merged Housing Plus boss: ‘My aim is to build 1,000 homes a year’

Three weeks into his role as chief executive at Housing Plus, Wayne Gethings is feeling confident. He wants to build 1,000 homes a year from 2026, he tells Inside Housing, and take the newly merged 34,000-home organisation to “just shy of” 40,000 homes in five years.

It’s a significant step up, but Mr Gethings hopes to make the most of economies of scale and capitalise on an enlarged Affordable Homes Programme. Both predecessor organisations already “punched well above their weight”, he argues. “We are now a bigger player across the region,” he says.

The mix of tenures built by Housing Plus “will follow where we can get grant”, he says. “We will follow the government’s agenda, and I’d like to think that results in more social and affordable across our areas.”

Mr Gethings was previously chief executive of 14,000-home The Wrekin Housing Group, which merged with 19,000-home Housing Plus. Sarah Boden, chief executive of Housing Plus, retired after the merger.

After he left school, Mr Gethings spent a handful of years as a musician, until the record company he worked for went bust. He then joined the construction company where his father worked.

“I thought, ‘Well, it might fill the gap until I become a rock star,’” he says. He ended up working in refurbishment and regeneration for local authorities, before retraining and joining the stock transfer organisation The Wrekin Housing Trust in 2000. He still plays the guitar in his spare time at local gigs, but he has plenty keeping him busy at the moment.