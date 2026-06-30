Newly merged landlord makes two senior hires

Amy Fox has been promoted to chief people and governance officer and Carl Byrne has been appointed to the new role of integration director at the Hertfordshire-based landlord.

The news comes almost a month after the 13,500-home association officially launched following the merger of Thrive Homes and Watford Community Housing.

Paul Richmond, chief executive of Chime, said: “These appointments are incredibly important as we continue to bring two successful organisations together as Chime Housing.