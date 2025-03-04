Newly merged landlord strikes £100m funding deal with Canadian bank

The 80,000-home landlord, which was officially formed last week, has agreed the borrowing with the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC).

The five-year revolving credit facility was secured immediately after Bromford and Flagship’s merger was completed, a spokesperson told Inside Housing.

It is the first time that either landlord has agreed funding with RBC.

Matthew Rose, director of treasury at Bromford Flagship, said: “This funding gives us additional capacity to secure sites for our own developments, giving us greater control over the design and quality of the homes we build.”