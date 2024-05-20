The National Fire Chiefs Council has reiterated its concern over the lack of a requirement to retrofit existing residential buildings with sprinklers #UKhousing

This also applies to those buildings that are over 11 metres in height on a “risk-assessed basis”.

Specifically, it recommends that there should be a requirement for sprinklers to be installed in all new care homes, irrespective of height, and that sprinklers be retrofitted in all high-rise residential buildings over 18 metres tall that are served by a single staircase.

In a policy update, it called on the government for “greater inclusion” of automatic water suppression systems (AWSS) in the built environment, including schools, student accommodation and care homes, irrespective of building height.

Research by Inside Housing last year revealed that only 18.9% of high-rise social housing blocks have been fitted with sprinklers and only 12% with fire alarms, six years on from the Grenfell Tower fire.

In response to the research, the NFCC called on the government to make it mandatory to retrofit sprinklers in high rises, while the Royal Institute of British Architects called the data “shocking”.

The NFCC previously highlighted the “crucial role” sprinklers play in the event of a fire, with research showing that they are 99% effective in extinguishing or controlling a fire and 94% reliable in their ability to operate across all building types.

It said: “Sprinklers save lives and reduce injuries. They have been used for over 100 years and are consistently reliable, protect property, reduce the cost of repairs, and minimise the impact of fire on the environment.

“Sprinklers can also buy crucial additional time in firefighting operations, which may mean that evacuations are not necessary in the first place.”