NHBC continued accepting combustible Kingspan insulation on high rises despite being warned it was ‘accident waiting to happen’

The National House Building Council continued to permit the use of combustible Kingspan insulation on high rises despite its own fire engineer warning that the product was “an accident waiting to happen” #UKhousing

“Kingspan have since done at least two tests (I suspect they’ve done more but have kept the results close to their chests because they performed so badly!) using a steel frame and a ventilated cavity and there is an issue with ongoing burning.

Mr Lewis wrote: “It’s all garbage. Hertford LABC [which wrote the certificate] didn’t know what they were talking about…

Mr Lewis was writing in response to a query from a surveyor at another building control firm regarding a certificate that suggested the product could be used on high rises and was a “material of limited combustibility”.

But the NHBC, which offers building control sign off and warranties on thousands of projects around the UK, did not adjust its approach to accepting Kingspan for use on high-rise buildings until April 2015; even then it only insisted on a ‘desktop study’ to permit its use.

He described claims that the product was suitable for use on high-rise buildings as “all garbage”.

Emails presented to the Grenfell Tower Inquiry today showed John Lewis, a specialist surveyor at the large building control and warranty firm, wrote that testing had shown that the firm’s K15 insulation “continues to burn” after the flame was removed in November 2014.

“Once the fire source is extinguished the insulation continues to burn up in the cavity and in one case continued over the cavity barrier and to the top of the rig.”

Mr Lewis added: “It’s all an accident waiting to happen and we’re meeting with all the [plastic insulation] manufacturers to try and get something sorted. But in the meantime, they continue to state that it’s fine. And most [building control bodies] accept that at face value without sifting through the detail.”

The inquiry has previously seen internal Kingspan documents detailing tests such as this, including one where the mock cladding system was described as a “raging inferno”.

NHBC had also been warned by Dr Barbara Lane, a senior fire engineer at Arup, that the use of combustible insulation was “an accident waiting to happen”.

Dr Lane, who now serves as an expert witness to the inquiry, had been approached by Kingspan to provide an assessment of its test evidence which it hoped would allay concerns about the use of the product on tall buildings.

But Dr Lane wrote on 30 October 2014: “Arup are actually deeply concerned about the lack of understanding of assemblies and the ongoing incorrect use of test reports for individual materials being applied to more complex building envelope forms.

“The use of combustible materials in high-rise buildings is now simply an accident waiting to happen.”

Steve Evans, head of technical operations at NHBC, was today asked why he did not act more decisively to limit the use of Kingspan insulation in high rises when he received the warnings.

“Did you take it seriously that this was an accident waiting to happen, or did you dismiss it as as an exaggeration?” asked Richard Millett QC, lead counsel to the inquiry.

“I took this whole issue seriously. That’s why I spent most of the previous 10 months trying to work with industry to find a solution,” said Mr Evans.

He had been contacted by senior civil servant Brian Martin in July of the same year regarding the use of plastic insulation and had told him that K15 was widely used, but assured him “there is no reason to suggest buildings built with Kingspan K15 are at risk at this time”.

The inquiry saw a further exchange of emails between Mr Martin and Mr Evans in December without the new information being raised. “Why did you not mention to him here what you have learnt about the true position in relation to the risk of combustible materials in high rise residential buildings?” asked Mr Millett.

“At this point it wasn’t appropriate to go back to Brian and tell him what we were intending to do at NHBC because we were still developing that internally,” replied Mr Evans.

The inquiry has previously seen that NHBC had been alerted to the fact that K15 was being approved outside the scope of cladding systems in which it had been tested as early as summer 2013.