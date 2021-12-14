NHBC denies being ‘poodle’ for Kingspan in accepting combustible insulation on high rises

The inquiry saw today that NHBC was alerted by a consultancy in autumn 2013 that the material should not be used on high rises outside of one specific system tested in 2006.

The inquiry has previously heard that Kingspan was able to market its K15 insulation as suitable for use on high rises for more than a decade , despite only having testing which permitted its use in a single cladding system, unrepresentative of those in real world use.

The NHBC is the country’s largest private building control inspector, as well as being the major warranty provider for new build homes, making its views on the insulation hugely significant for its acceptability.

Steve Evans, head of technical operations at the NHBC, was grilled today about the company’s failure to reject the use of Kingspan’s market-leading K15 insulation after it was alerted to its limited fire testing in 2013.

However, the NHBC had been accepting its use in a much wider range of buildings on the basis of a British Board of Agrément (BBA) certificate issued in 2008 which implied it was acceptable, providing an assurance was received from Kingspan.

BBA witnesses accepted when they gave evidence to the inquiry that the certificate was “misleading” and a result of a “very basic failure of due diligence”.

Mr Evans told the inquiry today that the use of K15 on high rises was accepted by NHBC “only on the basis of the BBA certificate” and that it carried out “no separate independent investigation” of its suitability.

Emails showed that in November 2013 one of its building control officers sent an email to colleagues saying the firm “have doubts with respect to the combustibility aspect of the product” and “won’t be accepting it on new projects until we’ve carried out further investigation”.

Another officer replied a few days later chasing for an update and noting “all high rise will be forced to use Rockwool [a non-combustible alternative to Kingspan]” if K15 was not accepted.

“As you can imagine, this will cause a major issue with our customers, as they all use board insulation to gain their u-values [measurement of insulation performance],” he wrote.

“Do you agree that for NHBC to say that they would no longer accept those forms of combustible insulation on buildings above 18 metres was going to have a massive effect on its own business?” asked Richard Millett QC, lead counsel to the inquiry.

“It would have a massive effect on our builder customers in terms of then asking them to change their specification, yes,” replied Mr Evans.

Despite the claim in the email, the NHBC did continue to accept the product on new projects on the basis only of the assurance from Kingspan.

“Did anyone at the NHBC recognise at the time that it was underwriting… the use of a combustible product in an external wall over 18 metres on the untested and unexamined say so the manufacturer of that very product?” asked Mr Millett.

“Not that I’m aware of, until we started to look at it in 2013,” replied Mr Evans.

“And was that not a glaringly obviously dangerous approach, not only for the NHBC reputation and financially, but for the health and safety of the occupants of these buildings?” asked Mr Millett.

“I can see how you can… arrive at that conclusion. But at that point there was still nothing to say those buildings were dangerous,” he replied.