NHBC fire engineer accepts ‘corrupting’ influence of desire to collaborate with industry

He said the NHBC “didn’t want to hold up the industry” by refusing to accept the use of plastic insulation boards, despite fears about fire safety.

Under questioning, Mr Lewis accepted that a desire to “collaborate” with industry was a “corrupting” influence on the firm, which holds responsibility for signing off more than half the country’s construction projects as compliant with guidance.

This was a more permissive position than the limits contained in official guidance at the time.

He was also asked why the NHBC led a process which resulted in the production of industry of guidance which said cladding systems with combustible materials could be used on high rises, provided they were justified by the use of a desktop study.

Giving evidence to the Grenfell Tower Inquiry on Monday, John Lewis was repeatedly grilled about the giant building control inspector’s willingness to sign off projects containing combustible insulation despite being warned about its safety.

The inquiry has been examining the NHBC’s role in the use of combustible insulation in high-rise cladding systems, which became widespread in the years before Grenfell despite official guidance apparently requiring the use of less combustible products unless a system had passed a large-scale test.

It has previously heard how manufacturer Kingspan did one of these tests on a system featuring its combustible K15 insulation in 2005.

Despite this pass only allowing the material’s use in the specific system tested, Kingspan marketed K15 for much wider use on high-rise buildings in the years that followed.

The inquiry has heard that concerns about this were raised with the NHBC from as early as summer 2013.

It began seeking more test data from Kingspan, threatening to stop accepting the product for use in high rises if it was not provided.

But it did not follow through on its threat while it was waiting for these assurances, nor issue any warnings about the projects it had already signed off.

Instead, it began to work with other building control bodies on industry guidance – Technical Guidance Note 18 – which said cladding systems which had not passed any tests could be considered compliant if the builder obtained “a desktop study report” advising whether or not it would comply if tested.

Lead counsel to inquiry Richard Millett QC asked several times why Mr Lewis, who co-wrote this guidance, believed that it was acceptable.

Mr Lewis said: “It didn’t seem out of the question that you would go back to the manufacturer for advice on their project.

“You would be expecting that the manufacturer was giving good advice. It was possibly a misguided way of doing things.”

In his witness statement to the inquiry, Mr Lewis said: “Driven by increasing thermal insulation targets, builders were often looking for thinner insulation products, as well as more cost-effective solutions than using such materials.

“We wanted to document another option available to them if they could not comply with the first two options.

“I therefore drafted option three [the option to use a desktop study].”

But Mr Millett asked on Monday why it was the NHBC’s task to help the profession to find other ways of being compliant.

Mr Lewis said: “We knew that these option three reports could be done and at the time we weren’t being told that insulation was the big fire risk that possibly it was.”

He added: “We didn’t want to hold up the industry. We were aware of the need to have high levels of insulation to achieve other thermal requirements.

“We were just trying to reconcile the two things and bring them together.”

Mr Millett said: “Did you understand at the time that a regulator’s role was ruthlessly and fearlessly and independently to consider what was in front of it and decide whether it passed and complied or failed because it didn’t comply?

“Did you consider that it was not part of the regulator’s role to help or guide industry to get to a place… and it was up to government to change the guidance?”

Mr Lewis agreed that was what the NHBC knew was its “bottom line”.

“But equally the construction industry does work by a process of collaboration between all parties… and in a way the regulators as the goalkeepers,” he said.

Mr Millett said: “But if the goalkeeper is collaborating with the striker, what happens to the match?”

Mr Lewis said he can understand that now, but building control at the time “wanted to move on from the days of being very rigid to the point where it was collaborative”.

Mr Millett said: “Did it ever occur to you that this act of collaboration was corrupting because it would undermine the ruthless and fearless independence of the regulator?”

“I think we probably knew that,” Mr Lewis said, adding he “couldn’t give any reasons”, just that it was the “thinking of industry at the time”.