NHBC reveals 4% drop in new home registrations as mounting costs and geopolitical uncertainty slow development

New home registrations across the UK fell by 4% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2026, according to the National House Building Council (NHBC).
The NHBC’s figures, released this week, showed 29,162 new homes were registered to be built in the quarter, compared to 30,259 in the same period last year.
Private sector registrations fell 5% to 19,045, while registrations in the rental and affordable sector were broadly unchanged, with 10,117 new homes registered compared to 10,162 in 2025.
When broken down by region, London saw the biggest jump in registrations year-on-year, from 896 in the second quarter of 2025 to 2,417 this year.
The NHBC said this may offer some encouragement for the capital’s stalled housebuilding market, but warned that registration volumes in London are “often more volatile than elsewhere in the country”.
Daniel Pearce, NHBC chief strategy officer, said: “This reflects the prevalence of large, high-density schemes, which typically involve longer planning and delivery timelines before substantial volumes of units are brought forward and registered, creating more pronounced peaks of activity.
“The next two quarters of NHBC data should provide a clearer indication of whether this upward trend for London is sustained.”
Across the UK, six out of 12 regions saw a decline in registrations in the second quarter, with the biggest decrease in the South West, where registrations dropped by 42% year-on-year.
The NHBC’s completions figures for the quarter showed a slight increase, from 32,617 to 32,973 in 2026.
Rental and affordable completions were stable, with 11,000 in the latest quarter compared to 10,986 last year.
Mr Pearce said many house builders slowed their development programmes over the period due to “elevated interest rates, geopolitical volatility and rising costs combined with affordability pressures impacting consumer demand”.
He continued: “While the decline in new home registrations will come as little surprise, we welcome the commitment from new prime minister Andy Burnham to roll out the most ambitious council housebuilding programme since the post-war era; this will be an important lever in boosting overall supply.
“Greater clarity on the mechanisms and funding to deliver this will be welcomed by the industry, and house builders stand ready to play their part.
“Accelerating planning reform and easing regulatory burdens would also help boost housing supply, while measures to improve affordability for prospective buyers are essential to unlocking demand.”
Sign up to Inside Housing’s weekly Development and Finance newsletter, featuring a round-up of business, development and regeneration news and analysis.
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters.
Taking place on 24-25 November at Excel London, HOMES UK brings together the people responsible for delivering, improving and managing homes across the UK.
From planning and development to building safety, asset management, retrofit, maintenance and operational performance, this event connects the entire housing ecosystem in one place.
Explore how we can create safer, warmer, more sustainable homes and deliver better outcomes for residents and communities.
Related stories