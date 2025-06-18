NHBC reveals new chief executive

Paul Turner will take on the top job at the start of September. He will replace Mr Wood, who announced his intention to step down earlier this year after leading the organisation since 2017.

Mr Wood said: “It has been a great honour to lead NHBC over the last eight years. I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished and confident that the organisation is well-positioned for the future. Under Paul’s leadership, I am certain NHBC will continue to thrive and develop.”