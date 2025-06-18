NHBC reveals new chief executive

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The National House Building Council (NHBC) has announced a new chief executive to replace the outgoing Steve Wood.
Paul Turner will take on the top job at the start of September. He will replace Mr Wood, who announced his intention to step down earlier this year after leading the organisation since 2017.
Mr Wood said: “It has been a great honour to lead NHBC over the last eight years. I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished and confident that the organisation is well-positioned for the future. Under Paul’s leadership, I am certain NHBC will continue to thrive and develop.”
Mr Turner has significant experience in the insurance and financial services sectors.
He began his professional career in 1994 as an underwriter at Mercantile & General, before moving to reinsurer Swiss Re.
Over two decades at Swiss Re, Mr Turner held various senior roles in underwriting, marketing, business relations and regional leadership, including director of its Asia division from 2010 to 2014.
In 2014, Mr Turner joined financial services company Just Group, where he held several executive positions, most recently as managing director of retail. In this position, he played a key role in the company’s strategic and commercial growth.
Mr Turner said: “I am delighted to be joining NHBC as chief executive. This is a business with a strong sense of purpose – helping to improve the quality of new homes and protecting homeowners.
“At a time when the quality and sustainability of new housing are more important than ever, I look forward to working with the team to further advance NHBC’s mission.”
Welcoming the appointment, Alan Rubenstein, chair of NHBC, said: “We are delighted to welcome Paul Turner as our new chief executive.
“Paul brings a wealth of experience in the insurance and financial services sectors, both in the UK and internationally. His purpose-driven leadership and track record at Just Group make him the ideal person to lead NHBC into its next chapter.”
At the end of last year, NHBC announced plans to invest £100m in the first tranche of 32 new skills hubs planned by the government, which will deliver fast-track training across the UK.
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