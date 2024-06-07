NHC calls on next government to finance 320,000 new homes on brownfield land

Tracy Harrison, chief executive of the NHC, said: “Housing associations, local authorities and ALMOs own 1.3 million homes across the North. Social housing providers already make a huge contribution to local economies across the North, delivering around 60,000 new homes over the last five years, supporting over 70,000 jobs, and creating great places for people to live.

“However, we need to go much further and faster to tackle some of the challenges we face in the diverse housing markets we have across the North. That’s why we need a new partnership with government, with a commitment to long-term investment."

The NHC boss believes this will create the certainty needed to deliver new homes, refurbish existing ones and unlock brownfield land for up to 320,000 homes, as well as creating 77,000 green jobs through decarbonising the North’s older, colder homes.

She added: “There is much to do, but we and our members stand ready to work in partnership with the next government to create great homes, great places and a new generation of green jobs.”

Earlier this year, Ms Harrison outlined how the NHC is expanding ‘Unlocking Success’, the bursary scheme that supports tenants to access learning, to celebrate its 50th anniversary.