NHC calls on government to devolve and simplify brownfield funding

Patrick Murray, executive director of policy and public affairs at the NHC, said the timescales did not “reflect the reality of trying to plan strategically and unlock complex sites”.

He said: “In the case of regeneration projects, this can easily take up to 10 years, especially where there are complex ownership issues and land contaminated by heavy industry. Long-term funding for regeneration is a must if we want to unlock the most challenging sites and deliver the homes we need to, as a country.

“The reality is that the current rules imposed on brownfield funding are actually a particularly narrow interpretation of these rules.”

Mr Murray said that what the strategy was and how funding can be delivered and managed were just as important as the “economic case” in government parlance.

He added: “Which leads us back to proper devolution. Let the mayoral combined authorities identify the strategic priorities. Base the funding on that, give them the time to deliver on the ground, and the flexibility to fund the sites that need funding. Do that, and we can unlock those 320,000 homes.”

Ahead of the election, the NHC called for a new, long-term Affordable Homes Programme to offer increased flexibility in regeneration projects.

The organisation also wants a massive retrofit operation to improve older and colder homes across the region.

As part of the 10-year decarbonisation project, the NHC estimates up to 77,000 green jobs could be created, funded by a £500m-a-year investment by the government by 2030, and a further £1bn a year up to 2035, in order to progress towards net zero.