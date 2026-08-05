NHF and CIH cede control of Housemark as procurement firm acquires majority stake

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A Cheshire-based procurement company has taken a majority stake in industry data firm Housemark.
Warrington-based Inprova has acquired an 80% stake in the data business for an undisclosed sum.
Housemark, which offers data and insight around 350 UK social housing landlords, has been jointly owned by the National Housing Federation (NHF) and Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) since 2001. Both trade bodies have each retained a 10% stake in Housemark after the deal with Inprova.
The NHF and CIH said the deal will strengthen Housemark’s “ability to meet growing demand for high-quality data, insight and intelligence”.
In a joint statement, Kate Henderson, chief executive of the NHF, and Gavin Smart, chief executive of the CIH, said: “As the sector continues to evolve, the demand for robust, actionable data has never been greater.
“We are incredibly proud of what Housemark has achieved, enabled by their board and management team. Together, we’re excited about what comes next with Inprova’s investment and insight.”
Inprova, which was established in 1987, uses technology to offer “procurement and supply chain management solutions to customers across the public and private sectors”, according to its website.
Steven Malone, chief executive of Inprova, said: “This investment reflects our confidence in Housemark’s role and importance within the social housing sector and we look forward to having Housemark as a valued part of the Inprova group.”
Rob Griffiths, chief executive of Housemark, added: “This partnership represents a significant opportunity for Housemark, our customers and our people. By combining our deep sector expertise with Inprova’s investment and wider capabilities, we can accelerate our growth plans while remaining focused on delivering the trusted insight and service our customers rely on.”
In its last filed accounts at Companies House, Housemark reported a loss of £25,281 on turnover of nearly £6.6m in the year to the end of December 2025. In 2024, it recorded a profit of £51,538 on turnover of nearly £6.7m.
In 2024, Housemark won a contract with Sustainability for Housing, the organisation which oversees the Sustainability Reporting Standard for Social Housing, to improve its environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting. The data firm also collects and stores data from ESG reports submitted by its member base of around 350 UK social landlords.
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