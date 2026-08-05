NHF and CIH cede control of Housemark as procurement firm acquires majority stake

Warrington-based Inprova has acquired an 80% stake in the data business for an undisclosed sum.

Housemark, which offers data and insight around 350 UK social housing landlords, has been jointly owned by the National Housing Federation (NHF) and Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) since 2001. Both trade bodies have each retained a 10% stake in Housemark after the deal with Inprova.

The NHF and CIH said the deal will strengthen Housemark’s “ability to meet growing demand for high-quality data, insight and intelligence”.