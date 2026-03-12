The poll has been launched by the National Housing Federation (NHF) and housing association Gentoo, which runs a sector-wide group on how to manage LPS buildings.

Gemma Darville, director of safety, risk and assurance at Gentoo, said it is encouraging providers to take part to “help quantify the scale of the challenge, share learning across the sector and strengthen the case for clear guidance, funding and a national approach to LPS buildings”.

She added: “Housing associations and local authorities who own LPS buildings need a clear steer from government on how to manage these buildings, given the unique challenges they present.

“These blocks were constructed using historical methods and standards, and despite previous interventions, many retain inherent design and construction weaknesses that cannot be fully addressed without significant work.”