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Social landlords that own large panel system (LPS) blocks are being urged to fill in a survey to set out the challenge the sector faces and what support is needed from the government.
The poll has been launched by the National Housing Federation (NHF) and housing association Gentoo, which runs a sector-wide group on how to manage LPS buildings.
Gemma Darville, director of safety, risk and assurance at Gentoo, said it is encouraging providers to take part to “help quantify the scale of the challenge, share learning across the sector and strengthen the case for clear guidance, funding and a national approach to LPS buildings”.
She added: “Housing associations and local authorities who own LPS buildings need a clear steer from government on how to manage these buildings, given the unique challenges they present.
“These blocks were constructed using historical methods and standards, and despite previous interventions, many retain inherent design and construction weaknesses that cannot be fully addressed without significant work.”
Sarah-Jane Gay, head of building and fire safety programmes at the NHF, said: “We know that many of those who own or manage LPS buildings are currently facing extremely challenging decisions about whether to demolish, strengthen, or manage ongoing risk, and would like to see a long-term strategy for these buildings.
“Working with Gentoo, we have launched this survey to better understand the number of LPS buildings – of all heights – within our sector, the identified risks, the ways in which risk is being managed, and the impact on the sector.”
LPS buildings are made up of precast giant concrete slabs that are connected using bolts or mortar.
These blocks are more vulnerable to collapse than reinforced concrete buildings following shocks such as explosions. LPS building was popular for a period during mid-century post-war Britain.
In 1968, four people were killed and 17 were injured after Ronan Point, a 22-storey LPS tower in east London, partially collapsed following a small gas explosion.
A public inquiry after the tragedy recommended these buildings suspend their gas supply until strengthening work could be carried out.
But concerns about the safety of these buildings resurfaced in 2017 after it emerged that tower blocks at the Ledbury Estate were vulnerable to a similar collapse, as they had not had the recommended strengthening work.
The council removed the building’s gas supply and brought in fire safety measures, and eventually opted to demolish the blocks and build new housing after a vote by residents.
However, last year a Freedom of Information response from the Building Safety Regulator revealed that there are still 350 LPS buildings that have a gas supply, and 202 of these have no record of strengthening work.
Stephen Flounders, executive director for regulatory and business services at Gentoo, outlined the challenges faced by landlords that own LPS blocks last year.
In an article for Inside Housing, he said assessing structural safety in these buildings is complex and takes months of work.
He added that the cost of strengthening is “substantial” and that a national strategy is needed as the scale of the problem is “vast”.
The link to the survey is here. It closes on 2 April.
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