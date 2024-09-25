NHF and RICS announce plans to develop social housing stock condition survey standard

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The National Housing Federation (NHF) and the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) aim to launch a new stock condition survey standard for social housing in 2025.
The standard will aim to help social landlords “provide a consistent and accurate barometer” of stock conditions so they can identify quality issues more easily.
Although housing associations carry out their own surveys, the NHF said its members had asked for a “universal approach” to establish how this information is collected.
Kate Henderson, chief executive of the NHF, said: “This survey will be an invaluable resource, helping the sector to assess the quality of their homes in a consistent way, and giving both landlords and residents greater confidence.
“It builds on the work housing associations are already doing to improve their homes and services, including reviewing their repairs processes and increasing investment in their existing homes by 20% for each of the last two years.”
The standard will be designed alongside housing associations and other groups, including the National Federation of ALMOs and the Association of Retained Council Housing.
The NHF and RICS will also ask for residents’ views during the development process.
The survey standard will incorporate current regulatory requirements and be adapted to future changes, such as to the new Decent Homes Standard.
Justin Young, chief executive of RICS, said: “The UK needs a data-driven, fact-focused social housing sector, and a comprehensive stock condition survey, designed with RICS members’ expertise, will clear up uncertainty about the quality of the UK’s social housing stock.
“Initial responses from housing associations have been positive, and there appears to be a real political will to put housing at the forefront.”
Ms Henderson added the NHF was committed to helping its housing association members “implement the recommendations of the Better Social Housing Review and ensure every tenant receives the same high service from their landlord”.
The NHF and the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) previously published an action plan to set out how councils and housing associations will deliver recommendations from the Better Social Housing Review.
The December 2022 review of the sector, commissioned following a national scandal over disrepair, recommended seven key changes to improve the social housing sector in England.
Plans for the new survey come after Angela Rayner used her opening speech at the Labour Party Conference this week to promise greater accountability and a faster turnaround when it comes to repairs and complaints.
The housing secretary said: “We will also ensure social housing staff have the right skills and experience. And I will ensure 2.5 million housing association tenants in this country can hold their landlord to account for their high-quality services and homes – so that repairs and complaints are handled faster, but more importantly, so social housing tenants are treated fairly.”
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