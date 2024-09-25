NHF and RICS announce plans to develop social housing stock condition survey standard

The National Housing Federation and the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors aim to launch a new stock condition survey standard for social housing in 2025 #UKhousing

Kate Henderson, chief executive of the NHF, said: “This survey will be an invaluable resource, helping the sector to assess the quality of their homes in a consistent way, and giving both landlords and residents greater confidence.

Although housing associations carry out their own surveys, the NHF said its members had asked for a “universal approach” to establish how this information is collected.

The standard will aim to help social landlords “provide a consistent and accurate barometer” of stock conditions so they can identify quality issues more easily.

“It builds on the work housing associations are already doing to improve their homes and services, including reviewing their repairs processes and increasing investment in their existing homes by 20% for each of the last two years.”

The standard will be designed alongside housing associations and other groups, including the National Federation of ALMOs and the Association of Retained Council Housing.

The NHF and RICS will also ask for residents’ views during the development process.

The survey standard will incorporate current regulatory requirements and be adapted to future changes, such as to the new Decent Homes Standard.

Justin Young, chief executive of RICS, said: “The UK needs a data-driven, fact-focused social housing sector, and a comprehensive stock condition survey, designed with RICS members’ expertise, will clear up uncertainty about the quality of the UK’s social housing stock.

“Initial responses from housing associations have been positive, and there appears to be a real political will to put housing at the forefront.”