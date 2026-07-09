NHF annual survey reveals record boost in association starts and completions

Kate Henderson, chief executive of the NHF, said: “These figures demonstrate how quickly housing associations can deliver when they have the right support, certainty and long-term investment.

“After years of cuts and rising pressures, we are now seeing a record boost in social rent starts and completions – the homes needed by those at the sharpest end of the housing crisis, including the 176,000 children in temporary accommodation

“We support Andy Burnham’s mission to put housing at the top of the government’s list of priorities, ensuring everyone has the foundation for a good start in life. Housing associations are key partners in delivering this, with their ambitious bids to the new Social and Affordable Homes Programme demonstrating their strong appetite and capacity.

“With government support already translating into progress on the ground, it’s vital this funding is confirmed as soon as possible, so we can build on current momentum and deliver the biggest boost to social housing since the post-war period.”

Before the latest positive figures, the NHF warned in June that Homes England’s request for providers to re-profile bids for the SAHP could result in around 17,000 fewer housing starts up to 2029.

In the capital, there was a 135% increase in starts on affordable homes in the last financial year, but the Greater London Authority (GLA) is still lagging behind its target range.

Concern about the capital’s affordable housing provision remains, as a London Assembly member said that Labour is losing support from voters as a “direct consequence” of its lack of a clear plan to make housing more affordable.

Speaking on a panel at the Fabian Society’s Housing Summit on Tuesday, Sem Moema, the London Assembly member for North East London, said her constituency has gone “from being the safest GLA seat to being probably one of the least safe”.

While those speaking stressed the need for flats in cities like London, falling demand for the properties has led to major house builder Taylor Wimpey announcing it will no longer build apartments in the capital.

The issue is also hindering social landlords from cross-subsidising social rent schemes, warned a major London landlord last month.