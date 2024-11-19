NHF appoints three chief executives to its board

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
The National Housing Federation (NHF) has welcomed three new senior leaders to its board.
The appointments mark the beginning of work on a new five-year business strategy.
Ian McDermott, Steve Coffey and Victor da Cunha hope to bring a diverse range of skills and expertise to the board, to strengthen the organisation’s strategic planning and governance.
The new board held its first meeting last week at a key moment in the member body’s strategic review.
The review will refresh the NHF’s understanding of the sector’s challenges, vulnerabilities and opportunities, drawing insight from housing association staff and residents. It will also shape the NHF’s new business strategy.
Mr McDermott has more than 30 years’ experience in the housing sector. He began his housing career at Southwark Council and has worked in a number of housing association chief executive roles over the years, before joining Peabody as chief executive in October 2021.
He is also vice-chair of the G15 and a member of the Chartered Institute of Housing’s audit and risk committee.
Mr McDermott said: “Together, we will champion the critical role that housing associations play in building affordable homes and supporting thriving communities across the country.”
Mr Coffey is chief executive of Torus, the North West’s largest stock-holding affordable homes provider, with a large development pipeline of 1,000 homes a year.
He grew up in social housing and has more than 30 years’ experience in the sector. In 2008, he led Liverpool Mutual Homes’ large-scale voluntary transfer and was chief executive for 10 years prior to leading a merger with Torus.
Mr Coffey said: “The NHF is vital in ensuring the views of its members are heard and the impact of the sector is felt as we look to provide safe, affordable and sustainable homes for everyone.”
Victor da Cunha, the final new addition to the NHF’s board, has worked in various senior roles across the social housing sector for more than 30 years, starting as area housing director at Brent Council in 1993.
He has been chief executive of Curo Group for the past 13 years and is an active member of the NHF’s national equality, diversity and inclusion group.
Mr da Cunha said: “With a new government keen to support us and build many new homes, I’m pleased to be joining at this moment in particular; I look forward to working with some other outstanding board members, helping the sector partner with government to turn their manifesto into actionable plans.”
Maggie Galliers, chair of the NHF, said: “We are delighted to welcome Ian McDermott, Steve Coffey and Victor da Cunha to our board, further strengthening our strategic planning and governance. I’ve no doubt that our trio of new board members will be a real asset in helping us to continue to support our members to deliver their social purpose.”
Kate Henderson, chief executive of the NHF, also welcomed the new recruits. She said: “Our new board members join us at a really exciting time for the NHF as we begin to shape our business strategy, and I look forward to hearing their insights and inputs as we develop this further.
“I would also like to thank Waqar Ahmed who is leaving the NHF board after five years, as he steps down from his role at L&Q following a career dedicated to social housing.”
The new board members join the organisation as Inside Housing this month joined the NHF’s #PlanForHousing campaign.
As part of this campaign, Ms Henderson has set out why the next few months are critical to the future of housing in England.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive news of sector appointments straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories