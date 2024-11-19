NHF appoints three chief executives to its board

The review will refresh the NHF’s understanding of the sector’s challenges, vulnerabilities and opportunities, drawing insight from housing association staff and residents. It will also shape the NHF’s new business strategy.

The new board held its first meeting last week at a key moment in the member body’s strategic review.

Ian McDermott, Steve Coffey and Victor da Cunha hope to bring a diverse range of skills and expertise to the board, to strengthen the organisation’s strategic planning and governance.

The appointments mark the beginning of work on a new five-year business strategy.

Mr McDermott has more than 30 years’ experience in the housing sector. He began his housing career at Southwark Council and has worked in a number of housing association chief executive roles over the years, before joining Peabody as chief executive in October 2021.

He is also vice-chair of the G15 and a member of the Chartered Institute of Housing’s audit and risk committee.

Mr McDermott said: “Together, we will champion the critical role that housing associations play in building affordable homes and supporting thriving communities across the country.”

Mr Coffey is chief executive of Torus, the North West’s largest stock-holding affordable homes provider, with a large development pipeline of 1,000 homes a year.

He grew up in social housing and has more than 30 years’ experience in the sector. In 2008, he led Liverpool Mutual Homes’ large-scale voluntary transfer and was chief executive for 10 years prior to leading a merger with Torus.

Mr Coffey said: “The NHF is vital in ensuring the views of its members are heard and the impact of the sector is felt as we look to provide safe, affordable and sustainable homes for everyone.”