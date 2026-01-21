NHF backs £15bn Warm Homes Plan to enable sector to upgrade stock at ‘scale and pace’

Under the plan, announced on Tuesday 20 January after being delayed last year, a Warm Homes Agency will be created to address the “fragmented and overly complex” retrofit system in the UK.

Kate Henderson, chief executive of the NHF, said: “We welcome the publication of the government’s Warm Homes Plan and the additional certainty it will provide to housing associations who are leading the way on energy efficiency.

“Today’s announcements will enable housing associations to invest in upgrading even more homes at scale and pace, and ensure social housing residents benefit from lower bills and warm, comfortable homes.

“We look forward to seeing the full details of the Warm Homes Plan, and will continue working with the government to make all social homes fit for the future.”