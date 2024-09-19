NHF boss joins government’s New Towns Taskforce

Kate Henderson is among eight members who were named alongside the chair and deputy chair of the taskforce.

Ms Henderson said was “delighted” to join the group, which will support the government to “deliver the next generation of new towns”.

The government’s housing delivery target for this parliament is 1.5 million homes.

The taskforce held its first meeting this week in Milton Keynes and confirmed the final list of members, as it looks to identify potential sites for new towns.

The group is expected to report back on potential locations to ministers next year.