NHF calls on Labour Party to bring in long-term retrofit funding

“But we need long-term funding, including a bolstered Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund and policy certainty to retrofit all homes to meet net zero by 2050.”

“We welcome the ambition of a Warm Homes Plan. Housing associations are already leading the way on energy-efficient homes,” the NHF wrote in a post on X.

At the end of last year, the government announced that it was allocating an extra £1.25bn to the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF), along with an extra £1.5bn for its heat pump upgrade scheme.

The additional funding for the SHDF will be used to support the retrofitting of up to 140,000 social homes.

At the time Tracy Harrison, chief executive of the Northern Housing Consortium, warned that the scale of the package is “not enough to tackle the huge energy efficiency mountain we must climb”, with 3.8 million Northern homes still below Energy Performance Certificate Band C and requiring upgrading.