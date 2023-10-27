NHF concerns remain over ‘complicated’ Infrastructure Levy as legislation passed

The government’s “complicated” new Infrastructure Levy risks making “existing problems worse”, the National Housing Federation has warned as the proposed system passes into law #UKhousing

However, the bill, which was first introduced 17 months ago, has caused controversy in the social housing sector due to the Infrastructure Levy and its feared impact on the delivery of affordable housing.

The government said the new wide-ranging legislation, which includes efforts to speed up planning and “hold developers to account”, will get more homes built in “left-behind places”.

The controversial move to replace Section 106 and the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) with the levy is included in the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill, which gained royal assent late yesterday.

Amendments to the bill, introduced over the summer, addressed some of those concerns. These included forcing councils to ensure affordable housing funding is maintained or exceeded when the new levy is introduced.

Rhys Moore, executive director of public impact at the NHF, said today the changes “go some way to allaying our concerns”.

But he added: “Since planning departments around the country are stretched beyond capacity, we believe there is still a real risk that introducing a complicated new system will make existing problems worse.”

In a parliamentary debate on the levy last week, shadow housing minister Matthew Pennycook said the bill was “riven with flaws”, including the Infrastructure Levy.

The Labour MP added: “We regret the fact that ministers did not reconsider their inclusion entirely. It will now fall to a future Labour government to halt, review or rescind each of them.”

The final design of the Infrastructure Levy still hangs in the balance.

The government is currently assessing responses to a technical consultation, which closed in June. The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities will undertake “further consultation” before drafting the regulations to ensure the levy “meets its aims”, Inside Housing understands.

In March this year, the government said the new levy would be introduced through a ‘test and learn’ system over a 10-year period.