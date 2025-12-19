The government said the new legislation will remove blockages in the system and accelerate the construction of tens of thousands of new homes in every region.

Changes under the act, which came into force today (19 December), include the modernisation of planning committees, extra powers for development corporations and a new nature restoration fund.

This follows the government’s announcement earlier this week of its plans to overhaul the National Planning Policy Framework in order to make it clearer and more rules-based.

Kate Henderson, chief executive of the National Housing Federation (NHF), welcomed the new legislation coming into force, at a time when more than 170,000 children are in temporary accommodation.

“Planning reform is an essential part of solving the housing crisis, and we’re confident that the measures within this act will unblock delays in the system and enable housing associations to deliver at scale and pace,” she said.