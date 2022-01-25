NHF launches search for new chair

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The National Housing Federation (NHF) has begun the search for a new chair to replace Baroness Warwick.
The trade body, which represents housing associations in England, has launched a search for a new chair to replace Baroness Warwick, who will reach the end of her allotted term in September.
She has been chair of the NHF since 2015 and is also chair of the Property Ombudsman.
Prior to that role, she was chief executive of Universities UK for 14 years and chair of the Human Tissue Authority.
In July 1999, she became a life peer as Baroness Warwick of Undercliffe in West Yorkshire.
The NHF said it has started the recruitment process now to allow time for a comprehensive handover, and will run interviews between March and May.
According to the job advertisement, the new chair will lead the NHF in building strong relationships with key government ministers and policy-makers, “positioning us to use our influence to effect key policy decisions and changes to support the work of the sector”.
The role will pay £30,000 per annum.
The job advertisement said: “A sophisticated communicator with first-rate influencing skills, you will be an experienced board-level operator with a track record of leadership, strategic thinking and innovation in a relevant and complex environment.
“Confident under scrutiny and resilient under pressure, you will also possess political acumen.
“You will be a lead voice in ensuring the federation continues to drive forward diversity, equality and inclusion, keeping E, D & I at the heart of who we are as organisations and what we stand for as a sector.”
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