NHF launches search for new chair

The trade body, which represents housing associations in England, has launched a search for a new chair to replace Baroness Warwick, who will reach the end of her allotted term in September.

She has been chair of the NHF since 2015 and is also chair of the Property Ombudsman.

Prior to that role, she was chief executive of Universities UK for 14 years and chair of the Human Tissue Authority.

In July 1999, she became a life peer as Baroness Warwick of Undercliffe in West Yorkshire.