NHF overhauls code of conduct with stronger focus on resident scrutiny, influence and oversight

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The National Housing Federation (NHF), the body that represents England’s housing associations, has published a new code of governance, with a stronger focus on resident scrutiny, influence and oversight.
The NHF believes the renewed code better reflects the sector’s current “expectations around behaviour, culture, accountability and resident involvement”.
Written by Campbell Tickell, it sets out the standards for all sector professionals and was designed following consultation with residents, housing associations and stakeholders. The last update was in 2022.
The code will support compliance with new consumer regulations and is also informed by learning from the Grenfell Tower Inquiry.
Kate Henderson, chief executive of the NHF, said: “Our refreshed code of conduct reflects our sector’s commitment to the highest standards of professionalism, accountability and resident engagement.
“We have worked closely with residents, our housing association members and other stakeholders to ensure the updated code is clearer, more practical and focused on the things that matter most to residents.”
Other key changes to the code include clearer expectations around complaints, whistleblowing and resident influence; greater emphasis on transparency, accountability and accessibility; and stronger expectations relating to safety, sustainability and environmental responsibilities.
There will be clearer reporting routes for breaches of the code and new expectations around challenging stigma associated with social housing.
Ms Henderson added: “By strengthening expectations around transparency, resident influence, complaints-handling and organisational culture, the code will help housing associations continue to build trust and confidence with residents and the communities they serve.”
The revised code will also include enhanced guidance on cyber security, data protection and the responsible use of artificial intelligence, and stronger emphasis on learning, continuous professional development and risk escalation.
More than 110 stakeholders participated in a consultation on the update, with residents contributing through workshops, focus groups, advisory groups and discussions alongside representatives from the NHF’s Tenant Advisory Panel.
It aims to be compatible with the government’s new Competence and Conduct Standard, which will take effect in October 2026.
Earlier this month, the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) provided an update on its plans to introduce a separate Competence and Conduct Standard, alongside new Social Tenant Access to Information Requirements (STAIRs).
These revisions by the RSH will come in under its Transparency, Influence and Accountability Standard, with the aim of “increasing transparency for social housing tenants in England and raising standards across the sector”.
Following a consultation, the new standards will come into force from October, with transition periods for elements of the STAIRs and Competence and Conduct requirements.
The decision followed an earlier consultation by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, with the English regulator seeking to ensure “that the directions MHCLG gave as a result were accurately reflected in [the] RSH’s standards”.
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