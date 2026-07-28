NHF overhauls code of conduct with stronger focus on resident scrutiny, influence and oversight

The revised code will also include enhanced guidance on cyber security, data protection and the responsible use of artificial intelligence, and stronger emphasis on learning, continuous professional development and risk escalation.

More than 110 stakeholders participated in a consultation on the update, with residents contributing through workshops, focus groups, advisory groups and discussions alongside representatives from the NHF’s Tenant Advisory Panel.

It aims to be compatible with the government’s new Competence and Conduct Standard, which will take effect in October 2026.

Earlier this month, the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) provided an update on its plans to introduce a separate Competence and Conduct Standard, alongside new Social Tenant Access to Information Requirements (STAIRs).

These revisions by the RSH will come in under its Transparency, Influence and Accountability Standard, with the aim of “increasing transparency for social housing tenants in England and raising standards across the sector”.

Following a consultation, the new standards will come into force from October, with transition periods for elements of the STAIRs and Competence and Conduct requirements.

The decision followed an earlier consultation by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, with the English regulator seeking to ensure “that the directions MHCLG gave as a result were accurately reflected in [the] RSH’s standards”.