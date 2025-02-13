NHF research reveals supported housing shortage is leaving mental health patients stuck in hospital

It also warned that the planned rise in employers’ National Insurance contributions, due to come into effect from April, further threatens the viability of supported housing services.

While the government has provided a rebate for public employers, including local authorities and the NHS, there is no such protection for supported housing providers.

Currently there are around half a million supported homes in England. There are 1,540 fewer supported homes today than there were in 2007, while the population has grown by 12%.

Charitable providers bid for supported housing contracts from councils and provide homes with tailored support services. In 2008, the ringfence on council funding for housing-related support was removed.

As a result, when council budgets were slashed from 2010 onwards, this vital funding was diverted to other areas of council spending. This led to lower-value contracts year on year, with some councils decommissioning supported housing services altogether.

The NHF said the loss of these services has not only increased pressure and spending across public services, such as the NHS, but also puts people with support needs at risk of homelessness and poorer health outcomes.

According to research from the University of York, without supported housing, an additional 71,000 people would be homeless or at risk of homelessness. A total of 14,000 more inpatient psychiatric places would also be needed, 2,500 additional places in residential care and 2,000 more prison places.

The government was criticised recently by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), which found that the housing department has made no progress in improving the oversight of the supported housing sector.

PAC had expressed concerns that gaps in regulation mean landlords can provide costly, sub-standard housing with little support, supervision or care.

The Supported Housing (Regulatory Oversight) Act became law in August 2023. It brought forward national standards for supported housing and looked to give local authorities power to tackle poor-quality supported housing in their area. However by the end of 2024, the act had not been put into practice and the government is now seeking views on its implementation.

PAC was “not persuaded by MHCLG [Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government]’s argument that it still cannot commit to any form of timetable for implementing the provisions of the act” and called for it to be implemented as quickly as possible.

The government has said it “is committed to ensuring a sustainable supported housing sector which enables vulnerable people and those with disabilities to live as independently as possible within the community”, but it also “needs to ensure the system delivers value for money”.