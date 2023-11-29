NHF research shows two in five older private renters struggle to afford food, heating or clothes

More than two-fifths of older private renters in England said they regularly struggled to afford basic living costs like buying food, heating their homes or paying for clothes #UKhousing

The number of people over the age of 55 in the PRS has rocketed by over 70% in the past decade, growing at three-and-a-half times the rate of the population. This means there are currently 866,870 older PRS households in England.

A new report published by the National Housing Federation (NHF) has today laid bare the stark economic and social reality faced by the fast-growing number of older people living in expensive, insecure homes in the private rented sector (PRS).

A survey by YouGov, commissioned by the NHF, also found that half (48%) of older private renters worry about getting into debt due to their housing and other living costs being too high.

Nearly a quarter of older private renters have been asked to leave their current or previous home, and just under half of retired older private renters say their quality of life is severely impacted by their housing costs.

In addition, the YouGov polling revealed 37% of retired older private renters see less of their family and friends because they are worried about the costs involved.

At the same time, just over half of those surveyed who are still working want to retire, but can’t currently afford to, because of their housing costs.

Researchers found that pensioners (those aged over 65) renting privately, the oldest demographic, are the most likely to be on very low incomes.

Half of them are in the lowest income bracket in England (the bottom fifth), meaning they live on just £11,341 a year on average after tax.

They are twice as likely to be in the bottom income bracket as renters under 65 and nearly twice as likely to rely on benefits to pay their rent.

The NHF said “the findings uncover the extent of England’s broken housing system”. Researchers predict this points to “a ticking time bomb of pensioners affected by insecurity and high costs in the private rented sector in the years to come”.

According to the figures, pre-retirement private renters, in the 55-64 age group, have increased faster than any other group – six times the rate of the population in 10 years.

With average earnings falling after the age of 50, as this group enters retirement with no other housing options available, the NHF said there was likely to be a huge spike in pensioners living in PRS homes they could not afford.