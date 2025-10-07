NHF says cutting London’s affordable housing target is ‘not the answer’ to development woes

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The National Housing Federation (NHF) has stressed the need to protect the provision of new affordable homes in response to reports that the mayor of London is considering slashing the 35% affordable target for developments in the capital.
Kate Henderson, chief executive of the NHF, said “watering down targets is not the answer” in response to concerns that Sir Sadiq Khan and the Greater London Authority (GLA) are seeking to lower the affordability requirement for fast-track schemes.
However, Ian McDermott, chief executive of Peabody and chair of the G15 group of large London housing associations, suggested a need to be flexible and lower targets on sites in the capital that are undeliverable, though he highlighted the importance of these requirements more broadly.
Their comments come after the Financial Times revealed that the GLA has been in talks to bring down the affordable housing threshold, which applies to schemes following a fast-track planning route, rather than an alternative process where viability is tested.
Figures this summer showed that the capital is unlikely to meet private or affordable housebuilding targets and the Home Builders Federation (HBF) called for an “urgent overhaul of housing policy” last month.
According to the paper, industry groups have been pushing for a new threshold of between 10% and 15%, with some developers reportedly warning that anything higher than 15% would result in them having to abandon a project.
Sir Sadiq has since confirmed to The London Standard that he has been speaking with developers, councils and government about the housing sector’s woes and hopes a new system will be announced in the next few weeks.
Asked by the paper about the 35% target cut, he said “nothing is off the table”.
Ms Henderson said: “With almost 95,000 children living in temporary accommodation in London alone, it’s clear how acutely the capital is affected by the housing crisis and specifically the severe shortage of social homes.
“While we recognise the unique challenges to development faced in London, it is essential that we protect the provision of new affordable homes.
“Watering down targets is not the answer, rather we must work together to find solutions to build the homes that local communities desperately need.
“The NHF and our members are committed to this and are in discussions with both the GLA and house builders on how we can address the collapse in housebuilding, without abandoning vital targets for affordable housing.”
Mr McDermott said: “Tackling London’s housing emergency depends on providing new good-quality social and affordable homes at scale.
“Only a significant increase in delivery will address the crisis of homelessness and overcrowding that is affecting so many families in the capital.
“Targets are so important and have helped London’s not-for-profit housing associations deliver thousands of new social and affordable homes every year in partnership with the mayor of London.
“That said, we know that delivering new affordable homes in London is extremely challenging and expensive, with higher land values and construction costs than anywhere else.
“Viability pressures are significant, but with a £5.5m-a-day cost to councils of providing temporary accommodation, we need to strike the right balance.
“That means being flexible enough to lower thresholds where sites are especially complex or costs make schemes otherwise unviable, so delivery isn’t held back.
“But it’s important to avoid lowering expectations across the board, which could undermine affordable housing supply and push back efforts to tackle London’s housing crisis.”
Rachael Williamson, director of policy, communications and external affairs at the Chartered Institute of Housing, said: “We understand the pressure to boost delivery in London, but reducing affordable housing targets risks worsening an affordability crisis that is already hitting Londoners hard.
“Any approach to boosting housebuilding must have affordability at its heart – building more homes is vital, but so is ensuring that ordinary Londoners can afford to live in them.”
However, the HBF believes that the “potential lowering of affordable homes targets is a positive step”.
The group added: “In the current policy and economic environment, with a growing list of taxes and policy costs being levied on development, fewer sites can support 35%. We need a more flexible approach to ensure sites are viable to bring more forward.”
Hannah Langford, a partner at law firm Devonshires, highlighted that the HBF had called for the affordable target to be lowered last month.
She said: “It recommends that the mayor sets an aspirational level of 35%, but with a threshold of 25%.”
A spokesperson for the mayor of London said: “The mayor is doing everything in his power to deliver more homes of all tenures, taking hard decisions including actively exploring development on the green belt.
“While the impact of this legacy is being felt acutely in London due to rising construction costs, wider economic pressures and delays from the Building Safety Regulator, the mayor is determined to work hand-in-hand with the government to support its ambition to get Britain building again.
“We are making significant progress, including a record £11.7bn investment in social and affordable housing, new leadership at the Building Safety Regulator and backing for a new City Hall Developer Investment Fund.”
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