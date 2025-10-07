NHF says cutting London's affordable housing target is 'not the answer' to development woes #UKhousing

Their comments come after the Financial Times revealed that the GLA has been in talks to bring down the affordable housing threshold, which applies to schemes following a fast-track planning route, rather than an alternative process where viability is tested.

However, Ian McDermott, chief executive of Peabody and chair of the G15 group of large London housing associations, suggested a need to be flexible and lower targets on sites in the capital that are undeliverable, though he highlighted the importance of these requirements more broadly.

Kate Henderson, chief executive of the NHF, said “watering down targets is not the answer” in response to concerns that Sir Sadiq Khan and the Greater London Authority (GLA) are seeking to lower the affordability requirement for fast-track schemes.

Figures this summer showed that the capital is unlikely to meet private or affordable housebuilding targets and the Home Builders Federation (HBF) called for an “urgent overhaul of housing policy” last month.

According to the paper, industry groups have been pushing for a new threshold of between 10% and 15%, with some developers reportedly warning that anything higher than 15% would result in them having to abandon a project.

Sir Sadiq has since confirmed to The London Standard that he has been speaking with developers, councils and government about the housing sector’s woes and hopes a new system will be announced in the next few weeks.

Asked by the paper about the 35% target cut, he said “nothing is off the table”.

Ms Henderson said: “With almost 95,000 children living in temporary accommodation in London alone, it’s clear how acutely the capital is affected by the housing crisis and specifically the severe shortage of social homes.

“While we recognise the unique challenges to development faced in London, it is essential that we protect the provision of new affordable homes.

“Watering down targets is not the answer, rather we must work together to find solutions to build the homes that local communities desperately need.