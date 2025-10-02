NHF says not all Section 106 homes up to standards after HBF study finds 8,500 homes uncontracted

The trade body has also calculated that 900 completed Section 106 homes are still unsold and that a lack of interest in these units from registered providers has delayed or stalled more than 700 housing developments in the last three years.

All three figures come from Freedom of Information data requested by the group in June, responded to by at least 85 councils per question, and extrapolated across all 317 local authorities in England and Wales.

But Kate Henderson, chief executive of the National Housing Federation, pointed out that some Section 106 homes have been built to the wrong specification, design or standards.