NHF urges Reeves to bring forward SAHP funding after Homes England asks providers to re-profile bids

The federation has written to chancellor Rachel Reeves calling for more funding to be brought forward in the early years of the 10-year programme, after Inside Housing reported that providers had been asked to re-profile bids to the oversubscribed scheme.

Kate Henderson, chief executive of the NHF, said asking housing associations to scale back their ambitions would “waste” the financial capacity ministers had worked to unlock and risk delaying desperately needed social homes.

The SAHP is the government’s flagship fund for social and affordable housing in England, with £39bn available to councils and housing associations.

Inside Housing previously reported that Homes England had asked partners to consider how a reduction to the speed of grant drawdown would impact their bids, after seeing “very strong interest” in strategic partnership bidding.

The Greater London Authority (GLA) also told bidders for the London SAHP that the programme was “substantially overbid” and offered them the opportunity to submit revised bids.