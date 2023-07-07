NHF welcomes amendments to address concerns around Infrastructure Levy

“Ministers have heeded the specific concerns of the sector and its supporters in the House of Lords. At a time where there are 4.2 million people are in need of a social home, it’s critical that housing associations, local authorities and central government work together to ensure that we are delivering quality housing that people can afford.”

The amendments were also welcomed by an alliance of 17 developing housing associations in the North of England.

Steve Coffey, chair of Homes for the North, said: “It is essential for Infrastructure Levy rates to be set at a level that will support the delivery of at least as much affordable housing as is currently the case. The new proposal from Ministers provides better protections for the delivery of new affordable homes, as campaigned for by Homes for the North and its partners.

“We will only see the real world effect of this in the delivery of new affordable homes as the Levy is rolled out. Around three quarters of S106 is currently spent on new affordable homes. It remains to be seen if local councils will choose to prioritise new homes to this extent when they are given greater spending freedom. Our sector must watch carefully as early pilots get underway for any signs that the delivery of new affordable homes will drop significantly.

"With housing delivery set to fall by as much as 50% in the short term, according to recent research, a simultaneous fall in the proportion of developer contributions spent on affordable homes would be disastrous.”

Last month, 30 housing associations, house builders, charities and councils urged the government to abandon the levy, warning it could cause a reduction in the number of new affordable homes and less money assigned to infrastructure.