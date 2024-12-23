NHG hunts contractors for new £1.5bn repairs framework

The 66,000-home landlord has launched a tender for a £1.5bn framework, which is based on its projected spend over the next 15 years.

The new approach will include having a wider range of main contractors covering its four London regions, which each have around 10,000 homes and need about 40,000 repairs annually.

The landlord said residents will be “at the heart” of the new model after its existing repairs contract comes to an end in early 2026.