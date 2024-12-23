NHG hunts contractors for new £1.5bn repairs framework

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Large London landlord Notting Hill Genesis has said it is taking a “new approach” to include more main contractors as it renews its repairs and maintenance framework.
The 66,000-home landlord has launched a tender for a £1.5bn framework, which is based on its projected spend over the next 15 years.
The new approach will include having a wider range of main contractors covering its four London regions, which each have around 10,000 homes and need about 40,000 repairs annually.
The landlord said residents will be “at the heart” of the new model after its existing repairs contract comes to an end in early 2026.
Last month, NHG was handed a C3 rating for consumer standards by the regulator, in part because the landlord was “not meeting its own timescales for the completion of its repairs, maintenance and planned improvements”.
The G15 member believes the new framework will drive competition and improve standards, allowing repairs to be moved between contractors in different regions if there are delays.
Katie Bond, chief operating officer at NHG, said: “We know how important it is to get our repairs service right and we were committed to putting residents at the heart of our new approach.
She added: “We are excited to start this process and hear from the many contractors we know will be keen to work with us and meet the high standards we will be demanding.”
It expects each region to have an annual spend of £10m and each contractor will be limited to working in a maximum of two regions.
The £1.5bn estimated value of the framework is based on the landlord’s projected spend of £600m over the next 15 years, with an allowance for third-party call-offs entered under the framework estimated at £900m.
Small in-house teams of multi-skilled operatives based in areas with the most homes will also be set up, NHG said.
It comes after 1,500 residents gave opinions on the repairs service at NHG. Tenants put repairs being completed on the first visit among their top three priorities.
Other priorities are contractors arriving on time and how they communicate with residents.
NHG intends to appoint eight firms to the framework, according to the contract notice.
Last month JV North, a consortium of housing associations and local authorities from across the North West of England, launched a new procurement framework for social housebuilding worth nearly £500m.
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