NHG makes appointments in new roles to support transformation strategy

The 67,000-home association has recruited Tabitha Kassem as chief governance and risk officer, and Craig Wilcockson as chief people officer.

In these newly created roles, both appointees will serve as members of NHG’s executive board.

Ms Kassem will join the association in April from Heylo, where she is currently general counsel and director of governance.

A qualified solicitor, her career spans corporate governance, including compliance and assurance, as well as legal and regulatory functions.