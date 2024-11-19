NHG makes appointments in new roles to support transformation strategy

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Notting Hill Genesis (NHG) has made three appointments to newly created roles it believes are vital to driving its transformation strategy.
The 67,000-home association has recruited Tabitha Kassem as chief governance and risk officer, and Craig Wilcockson as chief people officer.
In these newly created roles, both appointees will serve as members of NHG’s executive board.
Ms Kassem will join the association in April from Heylo, where she is currently general counsel and director of governance.
A qualified solicitor, her career spans corporate governance, including compliance and assurance, as well as legal and regulatory functions.
At NHG, Ms Kassem will lead on the effective management of risks and regulatory compliance, alongside managing functions carried out by the association’s existing governance, risk and corporate compliance teams.
This move will bring the teams under one umbrella, and the new recruit will act as company secretary.
Ms Kassem said: “I am delighted to be returning to the not-for-profit social housing sector. I am especially pleased to be joining Notting Hill Genesis, with its long history of providing homes for Londoners and a clear plan to better deliver for its residents.”
Sara Thomson has been working at NHG since June in an interim capacity, and she will continue in this new executive-level role until Ms Kassem replaces her to help ensure a smooth transition.
Mr Wilcockson will join in December and oversee the existing human resources and communications functions, ensuring NHG’s people and engagement programmes support the objectives of its Better Together strategy.
Most recently, he served as chief people officer at Marston Holdings, a business comprising eight companies delivering end-to-end technology, consultancy and debt management services.
Mr Wilcockson said: “I firmly believe that talented individuals and a robust and resilient organisational culture are fundamental to the success of any organisation.
“I know my new colleagues are inspired by the fact that hundreds of thousands of Londoners rely on us to provide them with a decent place to live and our collective challenge is to do a better job for them.”
NHG explained it created both new roles in August to support its transformation and future delivery of the Better Together strategy as it moved into its second year.
A third new executive-level role to lead organisational effectiveness will be filled by Vipul Thacker from January.
Currently group director of central services at NHG, Mr Thacker’s new role will create extra capacity at leadership level to focus on specific improvement projects.
Patrick Franco, chief executive at NHG, said: “We have made a good start, but we need to accelerate our transformation to deliver for our residents. Our newly updated executive structure is a core part of this, ensuring clearer links between our strategic objectives and the executives responsible for delivering them.
“Tabitha was an outstanding candidate for this position, bringing a unique combination of legal expertise and experience across business, not-for-profit and charitable sectors. Her leadership will be vital as we navigate these challenges.
“Craig’s appointment, meanwhile, addresses a critical need for executive-level leadership in the people area of our business. His expertise will be instrumental in accelerating our transformation and improving the services we provide to our 130,000 customers.”
Deputy chief executive John Hughes stepped down from his role at NHG in October.
Earlier this year, the landlord appointed a new chief financial officer. Mark Smith joined in April from NHS Property Services.
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