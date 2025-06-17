NHG posts large deficit after £164m in exceptional charges

The housing association reported the £129.4m deficit in its unaudited trading update for the financial year ending 31 March 2025.

It told the stock market this was in part due to a £119m revaluation of its private rental portfolio.

This part of the business impacted by macro-economic uncertainty, gilt price movements upon which the value of these assets is derived, private rental growth rates and the unknown impact of future legislation, including the Renters’ Rights Bill.

There were impairments due to the requirement for additional building safety work at Oak Square and land bank sites such as the Spray Street development.

Plus, cost overruns at Cambridge House stemming from the contractor entering administration and impairment of NHG’s out of London homes, including schemes in Hertfordshire and Essex.