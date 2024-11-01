Notting Hill Genesis has posted a 104% increase in its surplus for the six months to 30 September 2024, thanks to cost control and boosted sales #UKhousing

NHG reports ‘progress’ as surplus more than doubles in half-year update #UKhousing

While the association’s cost of sales increased by 152% to £27.2m, its operating costs remained flat, resulting in operating surplus jumping by 29% to £100.7m.

NHG said this was in part down to “inflationary rent increases and two bulk sales”.

The large London landlord reported a £37.4m surplus after tax in its latest trading update, which saw turnover increase by 9.8% to £363.1m.

Its operating surplus was also bolstered by maintaining the number of shared owners staircasing, which led to an increase in its surplus on sale of fixed assets from £11m last year to £15.2m.

NHG’s operating margin for social housing lettings was significantly improved compared with its half-year results last year, rising from 9.7% to 22.7%.

Its overall operating margin also increased by 4.3 percentage points to 27.7%.

The update follows a challenging time for the landlord. It was recently forced to temporarily suspend trading for five of its bonds – totalling £1.55bn in borrowing – after it filed its audited annual accounts late.

The association later resumed trading. Its overdue accounts revealed an increased deficit of £90m for 2023-24.

This marked an increase of £8m on the £82m deficit it expected in June, due to “building safety liabilities and asset impairments” of £110m and lower sales figures.