NHG residents win £550,000 in compensation in cladding remediation case

Residents of a Notting Hill Genesis development in south London have won £550,000 in compensation after the blocks were found to have a number of fire safety defects #UKhousing

This settlement comes after the spending watchdog called on the government to set milestones for cladding remediation. It said all works will not be complete until at least 2035 and will cost £16.6bn.

However, following the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017, it was found to be one of thousands of developments with similar building safety issues.

The Exchange development was built by the housing association and construction and property services company United Living. Completed in 2014, it is a mix of social housing residents, private tenants and shared owners.

In this case, residents began a legal process in 2020 to ensure work to make the buildings safe was carried out, and that they would not have to foot the bill.

Consisting of five multi-storey residential and mixed-use buildings, the development in Bermondsey was found to have fire safety defects, including aluminium composite material (usually used for cladding), combustible insulation and inadequate cavity barriers.

NHG and United Living have completed large-scale works at their own cost to remedy the fire safety defects.

The residents had sought compensation for costs, including court and expert fees, related to having to live in unsafe homes and the inconvenience caused by the building works. The money will go to 76 leaseholders and independent freeholders. The terms of the agreement mean that none of the works or legal costs can be passed on to any future leaseholders or residents.

An NHG spokesperson said: “We are pleased to have reached a resolution on this case, having overseen the required building safety work at the Exchange.

“We have since carried out satisfactory Fire Risk Assessments for External Walls on all the buildings.