NHQB announces developers must provide five-year cost projections in New Homes Quality Code

Version 2 of the New Homes Quality Code, which came into force on 2 March, requires developers to provide a structured “affordability schedule” covering expected ownership and management costs for the first five years after completion.

Under the new rules imposed by the not-for-profit body, house builders must disclose not just headline service charges but the mechanics behind them.

This includes ground rent amounts, payment dates and escalation formulas, estimated management and estate charges, potential future increases as facilities come online and the possible introduction of sinking funds for major repairs.

This builds on work which Ann Santry, former chair of the Shared Ownership Council, declared was a focal point of the organisation. She told Inside Housing last year that in consultations, if tenants were living in a property with service charges, “it was a problem”.