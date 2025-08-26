NHS trust reveals partnership with Black Country landlord to deliver homes on former hospital sites

Under the agreement between Walsall Housing Group (WHG) and the Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, both organisations will work together to unlock surplus land and make use of unused public assets.

Six sites are being considered in the first phase, which could deliver more than 100 homes.

The scheme builds on years of collaboration between the landlord and local health partners, which led to the NHS trust approaching WHG to explore how best to utilise excess land to deliver long-lasting social value for local communities.