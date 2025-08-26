NHS trust reveals partnership with Black Country landlord to deliver homes on former hospital sites

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A deal between an NHS trust and Black Country landlord will see vacant hospital sites across the region used to build new affordable housing.
Under the agreement between Walsall Housing Group (WHG) and the Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, both organisations will work together to unlock surplus land and make use of unused public assets.
Six sites are being considered in the first phase, which could deliver more than 100 homes.
The scheme builds on years of collaboration between the landlord and local health partners, which led to the NHS trust approaching WHG to explore how best to utilise excess land to deliver long-lasting social value for local communities.
While the non-binding agreement is currently in place for five years, stakeholders expect the partnership to extend well beyond 2030.
Bloxwich Hospital, a newly vacant site in Walsall, is the first such site to be considered for the project. Built in 1830 as a private residence, it became a maternity unit in 1929 before transitioning to a mental health facility in 1983. All services from this hospital were transferred to the purpose-built Dorothy Pattison Hospital Older Adults Unit earlier this year.
Marsha Foster, chief executive of the Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Housing and health are inseparable. By turning our surplus sites into quality, affordable homes, we can help people recover faster, live independently and enjoy better long-term health.
“This partnership is an investment in the future well-being of the Black Country. For Bloxwich, proposals relate to permanent, affordable homes brought forward through the statutory planning process.”
Rebecca Bennett Casserly, corporate director of development at WHG, said: “We know that good housing is essential to good health.
“That’s why we were truly honoured to be approached by Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust to work on a project with such real and lasting social value.
“This partnership represents the next stage in a relationship we’ve developed over many years – one built on mutual trust, shared priorities and a clear understanding of the strategic importance of health and housing working hand in hand for the benefit of our communities.
“By working together, we can bring disused hospital sites back to life, delivering affordable homes that support people’s well-being for generations to come. We’re proud to bring our expertise in complex conversions to this project and committed to working with the trust to unlock sites in the years ahead.”
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