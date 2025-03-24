NI developers could help fund wastewater systems under new plans

The Northern Ireland Executive has launched a consultation into whether developer contributions can partly pay for wastewater infrastructure, as it looks to plug an estimated £800m funding gap #UKhousing

Northern Ireland Water, the main water company in the country, has estimated the funding gap is more than £800m.

Liz Kimmins, Northern Ireland’s infrastructure minister, unveiled the consultation last week (21 March), as the administration tries to unblock developments for thousands of social homes that are being held up by a lack of wastewater connections .

Voluntary payments would “offset the costs of upgrading or replacing the wastewater infrastructure preventing new connections in the specific areas where [developers] are unable to build”.

A compulsory wastewater contribution levy would require developers to contribute, with the levy used on a “prioritised-needs basis across the whole of the north, not just the areas where they directly benefit”.

Ms Kimmins said: “Due to years of historic underfunding and austerity by the British government, our current drainage and wastewater infrastructure is in urgent need of upgrades.

“Improving our sewerage systems will be a significant undertaking, costing billions and spanning multiple decades. The introduction of developer contributions would not alone present the funding needed to implement the improvements that are needed, but is another step forward on the journey towards having the infrastructure we all need.”