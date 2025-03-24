NI developers could help fund wastewater systems under new plans

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The Northern Ireland Executive has launched a consultation into whether developer contributions can partly pay for wastewater infrastructure, as it looks to plug an estimated £800m funding gap.
Liz Kimmins, Northern Ireland’s infrastructure minister, unveiled the consultation last week (21 March), as the administration tries to unblock developments for thousands of social homes that are being held up by a lack of wastewater connections.
Northern Ireland Water, the main water company in the country, has estimated the funding gap is more than £800m.
The consultation suggests two options: voluntary or compulsory developer contributions.
Voluntary payments would “offset the costs of upgrading or replacing the wastewater infrastructure preventing new connections in the specific areas where [developers] are unable to build”.
A compulsory wastewater contribution levy would require developers to contribute, with the levy used on a “prioritised-needs basis across the whole of the north, not just the areas where they directly benefit”.
Ms Kimmins said: “Due to years of historic underfunding and austerity by the British government, our current drainage and wastewater infrastructure is in urgent need of upgrades.
“Improving our sewerage systems will be a significant undertaking, costing billions and spanning multiple decades. The introduction of developer contributions would not alone present the funding needed to implement the improvements that are needed, but is another step forward on the journey towards having the infrastructure we all need.”
Ms Kimmins said the consultation was “part of a three-pronged approach” that includes new legislation for sustainable drainage systems to make water storage more efficient and efforts to increase wastewater investment.
Build Homes NI, a membership organisation for developers that was set up to campaign for investment in wastewater infrastructure, said the Department for Infrastructure’s consultation was welcome, but did not address “chronic failings in Northern Ireland’s wastewater infrastructure”.
A spokesperson for the organisation said the history of underfunding would not be addressed, and that developer contributions would not meet the underlying funding gap.
“Housebuilding, the wider economy and the environment are suffering because our wastewater infrastructure isn’t fit for purpose. That will continue until the executive can provide a long-term, properly funded solution,” the spokesperson said.
Build Homes NI also raised concerns that the contributions “could, in effect, represent water charges targeted at first-time home buyers”.
“We acknowledge the difficult financial pressures facing the Northern Ireland Executive and will work with it to look at practical, innovative solutions,” the spokesperson added.
The consultation closes on 27 June.
Earlier this year, a consultant at McCloy Consulting estimated that the lack of water infrastructure capacity in Northern Ireland would take a decade to address, even if the necessary investment was available now.
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