NI landlords hail scrapping of holiday homes tax relief as ‘positive step’

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt revealed in his Spring Budget speech that he will abolish the furnished holiday lettings regime for the UK as it was leading to “not enough properties available for long-term rental by local people”.

The change, which is particularly targeted at tourist hotpots such as Cornwall and the Lake District, is due to take effect in April 2025.

NIFHA, which represents 20 social landlords in Northern Ireland, hailed the plan as a “positive step” for housing to help tackle a shortage of homes in the country.