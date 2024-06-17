Nic Bliss and the campaign to change how landlords see tenants

“We’ve had this period where the government chose not to regulate housing associations on anything to do with issues to do with tenants,” says Nic Bliss. There is a faint trace of a Brummie accent, a legacy of his 30 years in the city.

“And what did the sector do? It didn’t think, ‘Oh, right, OK, so we’ve now got the freedom to work with our tenants to make things better.’ They just sort of thought…” Here he uses a word I can’t put in a polite housing magazine like this one.

“Do you know what I mean?” he asks.

The honest answer is “yes”, but I ask him to expand.

“It’s just a massive failure of leadership,” he says. “The sector has never really understood why it is important to work with its tenants. With some of the better landlords I’ve worked with, you get a bunch of people in a room – staff and tenants – and you can’t tell who is who. They’re... working together, coming up with great ideas. But in some social landlords, this stigma exists, where there is an immediate belief that these people are not capable of making decisions.”

Mr Bliss has been around the sector for many years, particularly as a previous chair of the Confederation of Co-operative Housing. He has just embarked on a new role, as campaigns director for Stop Social Housing Stigma. This new group is working to push against a view of social housing tenants which many agree has caused an awful lot of damage in this country.

After the Grenfell Tower fire seven years ago this month, a lot of focus was placed on the issue of stigma and its impact.

Theresa May, the prime minister at the time, promised that “long after the TV cameras have gone and the world has moved on”, the “legacy of this awful tragedy” would be policies which would “make [social tenants’] lives better and bring them into the political process”.

There is little to show for this. A pledge to set up a new National Tenant Voice came to nothing. And while stigma was a high-priority concern raised by residents during the government’s showy post-Grenfell ‘roadshow’, not much has been done. In that vacuum, various tenant groups and campaigners formed Stop Social Housing Stigma.