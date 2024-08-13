There have been many reports of developers struggling to sell homes earmarked for affordable housing under Section 106 deals in recent times. Mr Atkin confirms that Yorkshire Housing has also been turning them down – and the reasons why are very much about both long and short-term failings.

“The quality of some of those homes just isn’t good enough,” he states.

“We get some of these opportunities and we reject them on the basis that they are the retrofit problems of the future,” he adds. “We reject more than we take. I have rejected not just on the basis of quality, but predominantly space standards – second or third bedrooms that the first thing we will do is knock down a wall to make them a proper size.”

So serious is the quality issue that the new mayoral authority, working with the region’s social housing partners, is thinking about flexing its own muscles in this area, Mr Atkins reveals.

“One of the conversations we [housing associations, councils and the mayor] have had is whether we all take a similar view on refusing properties that are going to be retrofit problems in less than 10 years’ time. There is a discussion – no agreement yet – among the partners about a unified statement around the quality of homes that we are prepared to take, as Section 106 is all disposals.”

Further funding flexibility

Mr Atkin has one further big ask of the new government, and it relates to further flexibility within the funding system. This could mean upping grant rates to allow more social housing to be delivered, but it is a technical point about benefit-cost ratios (BCRs) currently required by Homes England that are most directly in Mr Atkin’s sights.

BCRs are the calculations that Homes England uses as part of its assessment criteria for bids; the agency weighs the economic benefit of grant funding against the economic cost. It is Homes England’s application to individual projects rather than wider areas that is proving unnecessarily restrictive, particularly when it comes to the brownfield housing fund, Mr Atkin says.

There are simply some individual schemes, valuable as part of the strategic plan for an area, that will “never achieve” the required BCR score, he explains. But if providers working across a region could achieve the required BCR score across the piece, their wider work could effectively cross-subsidise individual projects that failed to make the grade, he suggests.

“We have this ridiculous system at the moment where it’s the individual [project],” he adds.

“There needs to be a higher requirement for truly affordable homes to be built as part of any [planning obligations] and not to be offset”

If those are the big three changes that Mr Atkin would like to see, then Labour’s plans to tighten Right to Buy discounts is also music to his ears. In fact, he would love the government to go further.

“Look at Leeds,” he says, gesturing towards the window. “Leeds today is full of cranes, there are loads and loads of houses being built here. The council has been incredibly successful. However, if you look at the numbers, the net additionality last year of social housing was plus-two, because of all the homes lost on the Right to Buy.”

The solution? “We would call for the new government to scrap or at least significantly amend the existing Right to Buy scheme,” Mr Atkin says.

While that is the national picture, there have clearly been equally seismic changes on a regional level in recent times. Going back just a few years, the story was one of Yorkshire and the Humber’s devolution deficit compared with neighbours such as Greater Manchester and the Liverpool City Region (“we weren’t getting anywhere near their level of investment”). And that greater autonomy, coupled with clear vision set out in mayoral manifestos, means that housing providers are more able to work in partnership and have the confidence to invest for the longer term.

In West Yorkshire, for example, Ms Brabin’s Green Jobs Taskforce sends a clear message that a zero-carbon future is “a key component of the strategic vision for the region”, Mr Atkin adds.

“It gives people the confidence to think that this is the reality, that this is going to be no matter what happens in Westminster. And it gives people that confidence to invest.”

Yorkshire Housing has conducted an analysis to get a better indication of “what we’ll need for green skills going forward”, partly as a result, Mr Atkin says. The government’s current tightly time-limited funding under the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF) is more problematic, he says. “It’s got to the point where we’re questioning whether we’re going to bid for SHDF Wave 3,” he tells me.

Collaboration is key

More broadly, the growth of devolution across Yorkshire and the Humber has led to a step change in the way the region’s housing associations and councils work together, Mr Atkin adds. The various housing partnerships he sits on are the prime example.

“I’ve spent my whole career in housing and I have never known the levels of collaboration that we’ve got at the moment,” he says.

It is that collaboration, with each other and the combined authority, that helped Ms Brabin issue her pledge to deliver 5,000 new affordable homes over the next four years, he adds.

“Our development teams [the housing associations operating in West Yorkshire] each tell the combined authority what our development pipeline is, which is to some degree commercially sensitive,” Mr Atkin explains. “They act as the honest broker. What that means is we get to see where the duplication is, so we can have a grown-up conversation.”

This means organisations are much more likely to step away rather than compete over a site in an area where, for example, another association is already more established and planning to bid for land.

“That is a massive shift,” Mr Atkin adds. “And we’ve seen that across all three regions.”

Despite his desire for more help from the government to speed up delivery, Mr Atkin is optimistic about the future, particularly as devolution in the regions he works in begins to bed in and mature.

“Housing has loads of challenges – we can talk about them all day,” he adds. “But look around the region. For me, this is a golden era for Yorkshire and the Humber. And I think our job is to maximise the potential.”