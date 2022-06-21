NIFHA appoints interim chief executive

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The Northern Ireland Federation of Housing Associations (NIFHA) has appointed an interim chief executive following the resignation of its boss.
Patrick Thompson has taken up the interim role. He joined NIFHA, which represents housing associations in Northern Ireland, in 2018 as deputy chief executive.
Mr Thompson has been specialising in several policy areas at the organisation, including care and support, welfare reform, anti-social behaviour, housing management and climate change.
Before joining NIFHA, he worked for Energy Saving Trust, a not-for-profit organisation that promotes energy efficiency, energy conservation and the sustainable use of energy.
He served as advice manager for three years before becoming operations manager for Northern Ireland for seven years.
NIFHA’s 20 members manage and own nearly 58,000 social and affordable homes across Northern Ireland.
The interim appointment follows Ben Collins stepping down after more than five years in the chief executive role.
Mr Collins said it has been a “privilege to represent such amazing organisations”.
He added: “I’d like to thank everyone that I’ve worked with during these past five years.
“In partnership with our members, colleagues and other bodies, we’ve delivered a lot of progress for housing during some really challenging times.
“My first three years were without a functioning NI Assembly and we’ve all been dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic for the past two years.”
Mr Collins added that it was “great to see” cross-party support for NIFHA’s manifesto for the recent Assembly election.
“I know that everyone involved with NIFHA will remain focused on getting these [asks] secured,” he said.
Mr Thompson, who has more than 20 years’ experience in housing and domestic energy, said he was “delighted” with his appointment.
“I’m looking forward to working with our members and stakeholders to ensure the sustainability and vibrancy of the housing association sector,” he said.
The appointment comes as NIFHA calls for the urgent reestablishment of the Northern Ireland Executive, which has not been in place since former first minister Paul Givan stepped down in February in protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol.
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