NIFHA appoints interim chief executive

Patrick Thompson has taken up the interim role. He joined NIFHA, which represents housing associations in Northern Ireland, in 2018 as deputy chief executive.

Mr Thompson has been specialising in several policy areas at the organisation, including care and support, welfare reform, anti-social behaviour, housing management and climate change.

Before joining NIFHA, he worked for Energy Saving Trust, a not-for-profit organisation that promotes energy efficiency, energy conservation and the sustainable use of energy.

He served as advice manager for three years before becoming operations manager for Northern Ireland for seven years.