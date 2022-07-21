NIFHA appoints new chair

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The Northern Ireland Federation of Housing Associations (NIFHA) has appointed a new chair.
Hazel Bell, who previously served on the board of NIFHA between 2018 and 2020, replaces Dr John McPeake, who has been chair since 2019.
Ms Bell has 35 years’ experience in social and student housing, community development, urban regeneration, and town centre management.
She was awarded an OBE for services to social housing in Northern Ireland in 2020.
Ms Bell is former chair of Simon Community NI and Choice Housing, and holds a number of voluntary non-executive director positions, including at LEDCOM, the McDonald Centre in North Belfast and as chair of Access Employment.
She is also a retired member of the Royal Town Planning Institute and previously served as its Northern Ireland regional president.
NIFHA represents 20 housing associations; together the landlords own and manage more than 53,000 homes across Northern Ireland.
Patrick Thompson, interim chief executive of NIFHA, said he was “delighted” with the appointment.
He added: “[Hazel] has a wealth of experience in social housing, and has shown unparalleled commitment to the sector for more than 35 years, including a very hands-on role on the board of NIFHA.
“This is a critical time for the social housing sector, with many key issues, such as budgets, planning, retrofitting and care and support, needing policy reform and certainty for our members.
“I know we can be assured that Hazel will be a leading voice for housing associations and the wider sector.”
Mr Thompson also thanked Dr McPeake for his time as chair.
“Like Hazel, he has given his whole career to housing, and we are grateful to have had his experience, support and counsel over the past number of years,” he said.
Ms Bell said: “Social housing is an essential part of the housing sector in Northern Ireland and it will continue to grow, which is why I am delighted to be able to take on the role of chair of NIFHA.”
Dr McPeake said it has been “an honour” to work in the role.
“I know that Hazel has a strong commitment to social housing and that she will be an excellent advocate for the sector and NIFHA,” he added.
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