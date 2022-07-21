NIFHA appoints new chair

Hazel Bell, who previously served on the board of NIFHA between 2018 and 2020, replaces Dr John McPeake, who has been chair since 2019.

Ms Bell has 35 years’ experience in social and student housing, community development, urban regeneration, and town centre management.

She was awarded an OBE for services to social housing in Northern Ireland in 2020.

Ms Bell is former chair of Simon Community NI and Choice Housing, and holds a number of voluntary non-executive director positions, including at LEDCOM, the McDonald Centre in North Belfast and as chair of Access Employment.

She is also a retired member of the Royal Town Planning Institute and previously served as its Northern Ireland regional president.