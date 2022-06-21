NIFHA calls for urgent establishment of Northern Ireland Executive

Speaking at NIFHA’s annual conference last week, Patrick Thompson, the body’s new interim chief executive, said there is “clear frustration” about the “stop-start political process” among the organisation’s 20 members, which own and manage just under 58,000 homes.

Mr Thompson said a “stable government” and “multiyear budget” would provide housing associations with certainty as they make investment decisions.

“What our members want is the same as the 44,400 on the housing waiting list: certainty in a government that allows the sector to get on with the work of building homes and strengthening communities,” he added.