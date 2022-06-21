NIFHA calls for urgent establishment of Northern Ireland Executive

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The Northern Ireland Federation of Housing Associations (NIFHA) has called for the urgent establishment of the Northern Ireland Executive to provide its “frustrated” members with certainty.
Speaking at NIFHA’s annual conference last week, Patrick Thompson, the body’s new interim chief executive, said there is “clear frustration” about the “stop-start political process” among the organisation’s 20 members, which own and manage just under 58,000 homes.
Mr Thompson said a “stable government” and “multiyear budget” would provide housing associations with certainty as they make investment decisions.
“What our members want is the same as the 44,400 on the housing waiting list: certainty in a government that allows the sector to get on with the work of building homes and strengthening communities,” he added.
Northern Ireland has been without an executive since former first minister Paul Givan, from the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), stepped down in February in protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol.
The post-Brexit deal means checks are required on goods coming in to Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.
Sinn Féin made history last month after becoming the first Irish nationalist party to win the most votes in a Northern Ireland Assembly election.
But the DUP, which has held the post of first minister since 2007, said it is not prepared to re-enter a power-sharing executive until its concerns about the protocol are dealt with.
Speaking at the conference last week, Mr Thompson said: “Housing is a key element to a successful and prosperous community, which is why we want to see a standalone outcome for housing in a new programme for government.
“There is widespread political support for this, but that needs to be matched with the restoration of an Executive to allow the essential work to move forward.”
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