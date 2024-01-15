NIFHA welcomes planning reforms for Northern Ireland

Seamus Leheny, chief executive of NIFHA, said getting planning right is a “vital element of building prosperous towns and cities” and an “important part of this is ensuring that the length of time it takes to navigate the planning process is reduced”.

He said too often there are unnecessary delays that can “jeopardise investment”.

It comes after the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry published a report outlining recommendations on reforming the planning system, which it said could speed up the country’s progress towards net zero, facilitate economic growth and deliver affordable housing.