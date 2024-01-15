NIFHA welcomes planning reforms for Northern Ireland

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
The Northern Ireland Federation of Housing Associations (NIFHA) has welcomed plans to reform the planning system in the country.
Seamus Leheny, chief executive of NIFHA, said getting planning right is a “vital element of building prosperous towns and cities” and an “important part of this is ensuring that the length of time it takes to navigate the planning process is reduced”.
He said too often there are unnecessary delays that can “jeopardise investment”.
It comes after the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry published a report outlining recommendations on reforming the planning system, which it said could speed up the country’s progress towards net zero, facilitate economic growth and deliver affordable housing.
The recommendations include an overall focus on ensuring that the entire system is properly resourced, from the Department of Infrastructure to councils, statutory consultees and the Planning Appeals Commission.
The report also proposed that planning authorities should be allowed to assume consent if statutory consultees do not respond within the deadlines set, while the performance of statutory consultees and planning authorities should be more effectively incentivised and controlled.
The NI Chamber proposed that the Department of Infrastructure should use its existing powers to appoint commissioners to address some specific requirements, including the independent examination of local development plans.
It also said the role, approach and resourcing of the Planning Appeals Commission should be reviewed by the NI Audit Office.
Welcoming the paper, Mr Leheny said: “Too often there are unnecessary delays, which can jeopardise investment, so these proposals, which can ensure statutory consultees respond within the set time frame, is a positive step
“For social housing providers, who manage more than 59,000 homes and develop more than 1900 homes each year, we want a robust but efficient planning process, which allows housing associations to progress more homes and meet the significant demand across Northern Ireland.”
Suzanne Wylie, chief executive of the NI Chamber, said: “Reform of the existing system presents an opportunity to enable significant economic growth – particularly in renewable generation with ambitious 2030 climate action targets fast approaching.
“Most economic development begins with planning, so getting the foundation stone right is crucial.
“Our proposals represent a very considered, strategic approach and if implemented early by a new executive, could deliver real economic impact.”
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our Northern Ireland bulletin straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories