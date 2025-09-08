NIHE investment in Newry, Mourne and Down tops £81m, but body has concerns about future funding pressures

This multimillion-pound investment in the Newry, Mourne and Down District Council area was provided during a progress update to councillors on the NIHE’s annual Housing Investment Plan.

Investment in new-build homes in the district saw 447 housing association units on site in March 2025, and 164 housing completions for the year.

Grainia Long, chief executive of the NIHE, said: “The rent levels set over the last three years have given us some additional capacity to invest in our own homes.

“Last year, we were able to make significant investments in improving our homes and, assuming rent levels remain stable, we plan to invest £750m into our housing stock across Northern Ireland over the next three years.