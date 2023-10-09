NIHE launches £3m fund to help residents at risk of tenancy breakdown

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The Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) has launched a £3m funding pot for projects that help to sustain tenancies and assist customers at risk of tenancy breakdown.
The programme, first introduced by the public housing authority in 2021, aims to ensure that tenants are supported to create more sustainable tenancies in the short, medium and long term by funding projects in the voluntary, community and charitable sector.
The latest round of the programme will run for three years, and organisations can apply for grants of between £5,000 and £100,000.
Emma Geddis, sustaining tenancies grant funding programme manager at NIHE, said: “To date we have invested approximately £1.5m, which has supported 36 projects across Northern Ireland, which in turn have provided valuable support to our tenants.
“We are now encouraging organisations in the voluntary, community and charitable sector to apply for funding for grants between £5,000 and £100,000.
“We have identified a series of priority funding areas for this, the first of three funding rounds, and would particularly welcome applications for projects which address these issues.”
The priority funding areas include projects that help to alleviate the impacts of the cost of living crisis on Housing Executive tenants and that support their mental health and well-being.
Priority is also given to organisations that give practical support and resources for managing and maintaining tenancies, as projects that support tenants to engage with their community and reduce their carbon footprint.
The first stage of the two-step application process opened on Monday 2 October and will close on Friday 20 October at 5pm.
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